Which EPL teams have been relegated for the 2022-23 season?

Like clockwork, at the end of every season there are three clubs who are relegated out of the English Premier League and into the EFL Championship for the following season. Two of the teams already know their fate, but with one matchday left in the EPL season, the last relegation spot is up in the air between Burnley, Leeds, and Everton.

Let’s take a look at who has already booked their spot in the lower division for next season’s campaign.

Norwich City

Norwich seem to have been doomed from the start. They were only able to spend one week out of the relegation zone this season, back in January after a 3-0 win over Watford when they found themselves in 17th place for a brief moment. They fell back to 18th the following week, and have now occupied the last place spot for the past 11 consecutive weeks.

This is the second time in a row they’ve been promoted to EPL, then subsequently relegated the very next season. Teemu Pukki led the team with 11 goals, but the Finnish striker couldn’t find much help from the rest of the squad, as the next closest player was young American Josh Sargent with two goals through 26 games.

Watford

While they didn’t fare much better than Norwich, there was a time when Watford still had a chance to escape relegation. Their fate was sealed on May 7 after a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, which officially put safety out of reach. They bounced around the table through the first half of the season, but by Matchday 14 they found themselves in 17th place and would never see higher than that for the rest of the campaign.

They’re led by Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, who notched 10 goals throughout the season, followed by Cucho Hernandez who tallied five. Watford recently spent one season in the Championship and were newly promoted for the 2021-22 season, but they’ll be heading back down to start the promotion fight all over again.