Which EFL Championship teams have been promoted for the 2022-23 season?

At the end of every season, three teams are promoted from the EFL Championship into the English Premier League. The top two teams automatically earn promotion, while the teams placed third through sixth have to battle through a playoff to determine who will book that last coveted spot into the top flight league.

Let’s take a look at who has already booked their spot in the EPL for next season’s campaign.

After spending 13 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, Fulham have bounced up and down between the leagues several times in the years since. They spent four seasons in the EFL Championship starting in 2014, and have been promoted and immediately relegated twice in a row since then. Next season they’ll look to finish above the relegation zone to finally string together more than one season in EPL since 2012-13 and 2013-14.

The Cottagers were the best team in the Championship this season, led by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had a record-shattering season with 43 goals throughout the campaign.

AFC Bournemouth

Finishing just two points behind Fulham, Bournemouth clinched promotion with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on May 7. They’ll enjoy a return to the Premier League after spending two seasons in the EFL Championship. Bournemouth have only spent one stint in the EPL, but it was a five-year stay that began in 2015 and ended with their relegation following the 2019-20 season. Dominic Solanke led the team in scoring this season with 29 goals through 46 matches played, putting him in second place behind Mitrovic for most goals around the league.