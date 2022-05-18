Weather forecast for 2022 Preakness Stakes

It should be a sunny day for the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes, but you might want to keep an umbrella in the bag if you’re going to be in attendance at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The skies are expected to be sunny in the morning, but there is a 30 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening.

And it’s going to be really, really hot. Expect the high temperature Saturday to be in the mid-90’s at least, which could affect some horses that haven’t had exposure to high temperatures previously.

The weather for Friday’s schedule that includes the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes looks sunny and clear with a high in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The track will be in good condition going into Saturday afternoon, and if there is rain it shouldn’t last for sustained periods and could be absorbed by the 6:50 p.m. ET post time. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea check which horses in the field are best in wet or muddy conditions, as these things can still change right up until the start of the race.