Pick on the Moneyline for Reds-Guardians on Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds have been much more competitive in recent days after a 3-22 start to the season with a 7-4 surge in their last 11 games and will look to keep the wins coming in Cleveland with Tyler Mahle on the mound on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians (-135, 7.5)

Mahle has had issues with command this season, issuing 4.5 walks per nine innings, leading to a 5.89 ERA despite getting 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and just three hone runs allowed in eight starts.

The Cleveland Guardians will oppose him with Cal Quantrill, who in his most recent start allowed more than three runs for the second time in 22 pitching appearances and has consistently been going deep into games, completing at least six innings in four straight starts.

Cleveland backs up Quantrill with a relatively average bullpen that is 14th in Major League Baseball in ERA at 3.47 while the Reds bullpen is the second-worst in the league in ERA at 4.97.

The Guardians are also doing a better job of getting on base, leading the American League in batting average while the Reds are the lone MLB team hitting below .200 on the road at .197.

Things are starting to turn up for the Reds after their rough 3-22 start, but Wednesday will be more of the same for a Reds team that has already lost 17 games on the road this season, five more than any other team in the league.

The Play: Guardians -135

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.