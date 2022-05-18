Eagles set to sign CB James Bradberry to one-year deal worth $10 million

The Philadelphia Eagles will sign former Giants cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $10 million. per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This move seemed inevitable after the Giants let Bradberry go, as the Eagles were in need for a cover man and every Eagles beat writer seemed to make that point when Bradberry was released earlier this month.

Bradberry will join Darius Slay in the secondary and should be their best cover man this season. Philadelphia and vice president Howie Roseman appear to be all in on making their team competitive right now.

After making the move to bring in wide receiver A.J. Brown and now this one-year deal for Bradberry, the Eagles aren’t tanking for an upgrade to quarterback Jalen Hurts. It appears they at least believe in Hurts enough to give him the weapons to get wins.