US Soccer finalizes agreement, includes equal pay for men’s, women’s teams

After years of negotiation that included a $24 million lawsuit settlement, today the governing body of American soccer announced equal pay for both their men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming World Cups and all events through 2028.

“Under these agreements, U.S. Soccer becomes the first Federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money awarded to the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) for participation in their respective World Cups,” said US Soccer in a press release.

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, herself a member of the 1999 US Women’s World Cup winning side, as well as the 2003 World Cup team.

The deal means that players on the World Cup rosters for both genders will be paid an equal percentage of collective prize money paid by FIFA for the men’s World Cup in 2022 and Women’s World Cup in 2023. That same standard will hold for 2026 and 2027 as well.

There will also be more revenue sharing for friendly dates, and no more salaries for USWNT players participating in the NWSL; they’ll be paid by their individual clubs exclusively going forward.