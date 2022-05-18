Which La Liga teams have been relegated for the 2022-23 season?

The La Liga season is coming to a close with just one matchday left to go. While Real Madrid locked up the championship a while ago, there are still a couple teams fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table as we head to Decision Day. Two of the three relegation spots are already sealed, while one still hangs in the balance between Granada, Mallorca, and Cadiz, who are all trying to stay in the safe zone.

Here’s a look at who has already been relegated to La Liga 2 for next season.

Deportivo Alavés

Alaves spent the last six consecutive seasons in La Liga, with some close calls after finishing in 16th place in both 2020 and 2021. They’ve been knocking on relegation’s door for a few years, and now they’ll finally head back down to the second tier of Spanish football after an extremely subpar season. Joselu led the team with 14 goals and four assists throughout the campaign, but nobody else could really get much going in the attack as Gonzalo Escalante was the next closest in line with five goals. They’ll fight for promotion back into the top flight league next season in La Liga 2.

Levante UD

With just one match left to play, Levante sits one point ahead of Alaves in the table, but four points behind 18th-place Cadiz, sealing their fate to La Liga 2 relegation next season. Levante spent 10 of their last 11 seasons in La Liga, only being relegated once in that span. they spent the 2016-17 season in La Liga 2, where they finished as league champions and earned promotion back into La Liga in 2017-18. Jose Luis Morales notched 13 goals and six assists for his side throughout the season, but it wasn’t enough as they were only able to put together seven wins.