Which Serie A teams have been relegated for the 2022-23 season?

Like most top flight leagues around the world, the teams who finish in the last three spots in Serie A are relegated to Serie B, Italy’s second-tier division. With just one match left to play in Serie A, two of those three spots have been filled while the 18th place spot has still yet to be decided as Cagliari hopes for a win and and a Salernitana loss to get out of the relegation zone at the last minute.

Let’s take a look at the teams who have already officially been relegated to Serie B for next season.

Venezia FC

Venezia spent just one season in Serie A since their last promotion, as they’ll head back down to Serie B for 2022-23. Sitting in last place, they were only able to put together six wins and eight draws throughout the entire campaign. They had several different players who added to the attack, with French forward Thomas Henry leading the way with nine goals. Mattia Aramu and David Okereke both added seven goals of their own, while Aramu led the team in assists with five. Venezia has fallen as low as Serie D in the last decade, but has spent the bulk of their time in Serie B and Serie C in recent years.

Genoa CFC

After 15 consecutive seasons in Serie A, Genoa will play a season in Serie B for the first time since 2006-07. They sit in 19th place ahead of Matchday 38, just two points ahead of Venezia and three points out of safety. They lose the tiebreaker with the 17th place team, Salernitana, so relegation is official for the storied club. Mattia Destro led the team with nine goals throughout the campaign, while Andrea Cambiaso notched a team-high four assists. They’ll seek promotion back to Serie A with a positive campaign in Serie B in 2022-23.