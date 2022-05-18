Carlos Correa returns to lineup for Twins vs. A’s

Minnesota Twins SS Carlos Correa will return to the lineup on Wednesday afternoon vs. the Oakland Athletics. Correa had been on the injured list due to a finger ailment. Top prospect Royce Lewis was optioned back to Triple-A with Correa healthy and back in the lineup.

Correa had been out of the lineup since May 5, when he sustained the injury. Correa had been hitting .255 with two HRs and 11 RBI in 24 games before being placed on the IL. Lewis performed well in the absence of Correa, hitting .308 with a pair of homers and five RBI over 11 games.

Here’s a look at the Twins’ lineup for this afternoon vs. the A’s. Correa is back hitting third.