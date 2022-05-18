 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The French Open starts on Sunday, May 22. We break down the top 32 women’s seeds and their odds of winning the tournament.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Iga Swiatek of Poland during practice on Qualifying Day 3 of Roland Garros on May 18, 2022 in Paris, France Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the seeded players for this year’s tournament.

Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open for women’s single competitors. She has +2200 odds to repeat as the winner. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open for women’s singles installed at +100. She won the tennis major in 2020. The 2018 champion Simona Halep has the third best odds to win sitting at +1000.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 French Open Women’s Top-32 with odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +100
Simona Halep +1000
Paula Badosa +1400
Ons Jabeur +1400
Maria Sakkari +1600
Aryna Sabalenka +2000
Barbora Krejcikova +2200
Garbine Muguruza +2500
Belinda Bencic +2500
Anett Kontaveit +2800
Amanda Anisimova +2800
Jessica Pegula +3500
Jelena Ostapenko +3500
Victoria Azarenka +3500
Elena Rybakina +3500
Karolina Pliskova +4000
Danielle Collins +4000
Emma Raducanu +4000
Coco Gauff +4000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
Leylah Fernandez +5000
Daria Kasatkina +5000
Madison Keys +6500
Elise Mertens +6500
Angelique Kerber +8000
Tamara Zidansek +8000
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -
Jil Teichmann -
Liudmila Samsonova -
Sorana Cirstea -
Camila Giorgi -
Veronika Kudermetova -

