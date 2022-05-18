French Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the seeded players for this year’s tournament.
Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open for women’s single competitors. She has +2200 odds to repeat as the winner. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open for women’s singles installed at +100. She won the tennis major in 2020. The 2018 champion Simona Halep has the third best odds to win sitting at +1000.
Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 French Open Women’s Top-32 with odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Iga Swiatek
|+100
|Simona Halep
|+1000
|Paula Badosa
|+1400
|Ons Jabeur
|+1400
|Maria Sakkari
|+1600
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+2000
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+2200
|Garbine Muguruza
|+2500
|Belinda Bencic
|+2500
|Anett Kontaveit
|+2800
|Amanda Anisimova
|+2800
|Jessica Pegula
|+3500
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+3500
|Victoria Azarenka
|+3500
|Elena Rybakina
|+3500
|Karolina Pliskova
|+4000
|Danielle Collins
|+4000
|Emma Raducanu
|+4000
|Coco Gauff
|+4000
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+4000
|Leylah Fernandez
|+5000
|Daria Kasatkina
|+5000
|Madison Keys
|+6500
|Elise Mertens
|+6500
|Angelique Kerber
|+8000
|Tamara Zidansek
|+8000
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|-
|Jil Teichmann
|-
|Liudmila Samsonova
|-
|Sorana Cirstea
|-
|Camila Giorgi
|-
|Veronika Kudermetova
|-
