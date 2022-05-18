French Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the seeded players for this year’s tournament.

Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open for women’s single competitors. She has +2200 odds to repeat as the winner. Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win the 2022 French Open for women’s singles installed at +100. She won the tennis major in 2020. The 2018 champion Simona Halep has the third best odds to win sitting at +1000.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 French Open Women’s Top-32 with odds Player Odds Player Odds Iga Swiatek +100 Simona Halep +1000 Paula Badosa +1400 Ons Jabeur +1400 Maria Sakkari +1600 Aryna Sabalenka +2000 Barbora Krejcikova +2200 Garbine Muguruza +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Anett Kontaveit +2800 Amanda Anisimova +2800 Jessica Pegula +3500 Jelena Ostapenko +3500 Victoria Azarenka +3500 Elena Rybakina +3500 Karolina Pliskova +4000 Danielle Collins +4000 Emma Raducanu +4000 Coco Gauff +4000 Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000 Leylah Fernandez +5000 Daria Kasatkina +5000 Madison Keys +6500 Elise Mertens +6500 Angelique Kerber +8000 Tamara Zidansek +8000 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Jil Teichmann - Liudmila Samsonova - Sorana Cirstea - Camila Giorgi - Veronika Kudermetova -

