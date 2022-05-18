 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The French Open starts on Sunday, May 22. We break down the top 32 men’s seeds and their odds of winning the tournament.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final on day eight of Internazionali BNL D’Italia at Foro Italico on May 15, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament.

Novak Djokovic was the 2021 men’s singles champion and picked up his second French Open championship. He has the best odds to repeat as the winner sitting at +175. Carlos Alcaraz is tied with Djokovic atop the odds table and has never won before. The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal comes in with the third-best odds and is looking for his 14th French Open trophy.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-32 French Open Men Seeds with Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Nojak Djokavic +175
Carlos Alcaraz +175
Rafael Nadal +250
Stefanos Tsitsipas +550
Alexander Zverev +1400
Daniil Medvedev +2000
Casper Ruud +2000
Andrey Rublev +2500
Jannik Sinner +2500
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +3500
Miomir Kecmanovic +4000
Felix Auger-Aliassime +5000
Diego Schwartzman +5000
Sebastian Korda +5000
Cameron Norrie +6500
Denis Shapovalov +6500
Pablo Carreno Busta +6500
Roberto Bautista Agut +8000
Reilly Opelka +10000
Karen Khachanov +10000
Frances Tiafoe +13000
Grigor Dimitrov +15000
Marin Cilic +15000
John Isner +15000
Taylor Fritz +30000
Tommy Paul +30000
Hubert Hurkacz -
Alex De Minaur -
Gael Monfils -
Nikoloz Basilashvili -
Botic Van De Zandschulp -
Daniel Evans -

