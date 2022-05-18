French Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament.
Novak Djokovic was the 2021 men’s singles champion and picked up his second French Open championship. He has the best odds to repeat as the winner sitting at +175. Carlos Alcaraz is tied with Djokovic atop the odds table and has never won before. The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal comes in with the third-best odds and is looking for his 14th French Open trophy.
Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Top-32 French Open Men Seeds with Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Nojak Djokavic
|+175
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+175
|Rafael Nadal
|+250
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+550
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|Daniil Medvedev
|+2000
|Casper Ruud
|+2000
|Andrey Rublev
|+2500
|Jannik Sinner
|+2500
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+3500
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+4000
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+5000
|Diego Schwartzman
|+5000
|Sebastian Korda
|+5000
|Cameron Norrie
|+6500
|Denis Shapovalov
|+6500
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|+6500
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|+8000
|Reilly Opelka
|+10000
|Karen Khachanov
|+10000
|Frances Tiafoe
|+13000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+15000
|Marin Cilic
|+15000
|John Isner
|+15000
|Taylor Fritz
|+30000
|Tommy Paul
|+30000
|Hubert Hurkacz
|-
|Alex De Minaur
|-
|Gael Monfils
|-
|Nikoloz Basilashvili
|-
|Botic Van De Zandschulp
|-
|Daniel Evans
|-
