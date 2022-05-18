French Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds unveiled ahead of Thursday draw

The 2022 French Open draw is scheduled for this coming Thursday with first round matches getting underway on Sunday. In the meantime, officials announced the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament.

Novak Djokovic was the 2021 men’s singles champion and picked up his second French Open championship. He has the best odds to repeat as the winner sitting at +175. Carlos Alcaraz is tied with Djokovic atop the odds table and has never won before. The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal comes in with the third-best odds and is looking for his 14th French Open trophy.

Below are the 32 seeded players, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-32 French Open Men Seeds with Odds Player Odds Player Odds Nojak Djokavic +175 Carlos Alcaraz +175 Rafael Nadal +250 Stefanos Tsitsipas +550 Alexander Zverev +1400 Daniil Medvedev +2000 Casper Ruud +2000 Andrey Rublev +2500 Jannik Sinner +2500 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +3500 Miomir Kecmanovic +4000 Felix Auger-Aliassime +5000 Diego Schwartzman +5000 Sebastian Korda +5000 Cameron Norrie +6500 Denis Shapovalov +6500 Pablo Carreno Busta +6500 Roberto Bautista Agut +8000 Reilly Opelka +10000 Karen Khachanov +10000 Frances Tiafoe +13000 Grigor Dimitrov +15000 Marin Cilic +15000 John Isner +15000 Taylor Fritz +30000 Tommy Paul +30000 Hubert Hurkacz - Alex De Minaur - Gael Monfils - Nikoloz Basilashvili - Botic Van De Zandschulp - Daniel Evans -

