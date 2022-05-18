Luka Modric to stay at Real Madrid through June 2023

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will extend his contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. The new deal will run through June 2023.

Luka Modrić: “Real Madrid means everything for me. Real Madrid is my home. I'm happy. I feel part of this club and I'm a Madridista, forever”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid @MadridXtra



Modric has been a consistent force for the Spanish side in the midfield, recording 22 goals and 48 assists in a decade with the club. Even at 36 years old, he continues to be one of the best passers in the game. With Real Madrid competing in the Champions League final, Modric appears content to remain with the side. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Real Madrid is a moneyline underdog in that final against Liverpool. The Spanish side is +235, while the Premier League club is +105.

After the Champions League, Modric will be heavily featured in the 2022 World Cup with his national side looking to get back to the final. Croatia will be in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Canada. The team is -140 to advance out of the group stage per DraftKings Sportsbook.