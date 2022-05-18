Odds to be leader after first round of 2022 PGA Championship

The second major of the year has arrived, and for those bettors that don’t want to wait until Sunday to see their favorite pick up the trophy, the first round leader is a popular wager for handicappers looking at their choices to get off to a hot start.
Despite being the second choice to win the tournament behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy is the chalk to be ahead after the first 18 holes. The Northern Irishman finished second to Scheffler at The Masters in April, but is just 52nd on tour this year in first round scoring average. The leader in that category is Patrick Cantlay, followed by Joaquin Niemann.
Keep in mind for both the winner and Top 5 wagers for this bet, “dead heat” rules do apply. That means if your choice to win is tied atop the leaderboard with two other golfers after the first round, you would receive one-third the payout of your bet compared to what you would get if they were the leader alone.
For Top 5 bets, this only applies if your choice is amongst those tied with the golfer after the round. If a golfer is alone in third, or tied for second with just one other player, the full payout is given.
Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 PGA Championship First Round Leader
|Golfer
|Leader
|Top 5
|Golfer
|Leader
|Top 5
|Rory McIlroy
|+2000
|+350
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|+450
|Xander Schauffele
|+3000
|+600
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
|+600
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
|+550
|Jon Rahm
|+3500
|+275
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+700
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|+600
|Scottie Scheffler
|+4000
|+330
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
|+330
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+4000
|+350
|Max Homa
|+5000
|+1400
|Patrick Cantlay
|+5000
|+350
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|+1400
|Tony Finau
|+5500
|+1400
|Sam Burns
|+5500
|+900
|Sebastian Munoz
|+5500
|+1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+5500
|+1600
|Mito Pereira
|+5500
|+1600
|Matt Kuchar
|+5500
|+1400
|Justin Rose
|+5500
|+1600
|Ryan Palmer
|+5500
|+1600
|Gary Woodland
|+5500
|+1600
|Shane Lowry
|+6000
|+600
|Kevin Na
|+6000
|+2000
|Alexander Noren
|+6000
|+2000
|Tiger Woods
|+6000
|+1200
|Billy Horschel
|+6000
|+900
|Joaquin Niemann
|+6500
|+800
|Dustin Johnson
|+6500
|+550
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+7000
|+800
|Daniel Berger
|+7000
|+800
|Corey Conners
|+7000
|+800
|Troy Merritt
|+7000
|+2500
|Thomas Pieters
|+7500
|+3500
|Si Woo Kim
|+7500
|+2800
|Russell Henley
|+7500
|+1200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+7500
|+4500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+7500
|+1100
|Jason Kokrak
|+7500
|+1400
|Davis Riley
|+7500
|+2500
|Keegan Bradley
|+7500
|+1200
|Oliver Bekker
|+7500
|+3500
|Chris Kirk
|+7500
|+2800
|Brooks Koepka
|+7500
|+800
|Adam Scott
|+7500
|+1200
|Bubba Watson
|+7500
|+3500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+7500
|+2000
|Tom Hoge
|+7500
|+2500
|Brian Harman
|+7500
|+2800
|Abraham Ancer
|+7500
|+1600
|Seamus Power
|+8000
|+1400
|Stewart Cink
|+8000
|+5500
|Patrick Reed
|+8000
|+2000
|Lucas Glover
|+9000
|+5500
|Harold Varner III
|+9000
|+1600
|Ryan Fox
|+9000
|+5500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+9000
|+1600
|Cameron Davis
|+9000
|+5500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+10000
|+2000
|Sam Horsfield
|+10000
|+2500
|Maverick McNealy
|+10000
|+2000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+10000
|+5500
|Sergio Garcia
|+10000
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+10000
|+1400
|Cameron Tringale
|+10000
|+2000
|Cameron Champ
|+10000
|+2000
|Padraig Harrington
|+13000
|+5500
|Matt Jones
|+13000
|+3500
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+3500
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+2500
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|+2500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+14000
|+2800
|J.J. Spaun
|+14000
|+4500
|Ian Poulter
|+14000
|+2800
|Aaron Wise
|+14000
|+2800
|Takumi Kanaya
|+15000
|+5500
|Matthew Wolff
|+15000
|+2800
|Marc Leishman
|+15000
|+2800
|Luke List
|+15000
|+2500
|Lee Westwood
|+15000
|+5500
|Lanto Griffin
|+15000
|+5500
|Kevin Streelman
|+15000
|+5500
|K.H. Lee
|+15000
|+2800
|Henrik Stenson
|+15000
|+5500
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|+5500
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|+5500
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2800
|Joohyung Kim
|+15000
|+5500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+15000
|+2800
|Chad Ramey
|+15000
|+5500
|Brendan Steele
|+15000
|+5500
|Branden Grace
|+15000
|+5500
|Beau Hossler
|+15000
|+5500
|Adria Arnaus
|+15000
|+5500
|Anirban Lahiri
|+15000
|+5500
|Webb Simpson
|+15000
|+2800
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+5500
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+5500
|Sepp Straka
|+18000
|+3500
|Rickie Fowler
|+18000
|+3500
|Patton Kizzire
|+18000
|+5500
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+18000
|+3500
|Adam Hadwin
|+18000
|+2800
|Joel Dahmen
|+18000
|+3500
|Richard Bland
|+20000
|+9000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+20000
|+9000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+20000
|+9000
|Justin Harding
|+20000
|+9000
|Hudson Swafford
|+20000
|+9000
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+9000
|Dean Burmester
|+20000
|+9000
|Shaun Norris
|+20000
|+9000
|Min Woo Lee
|+20000
|+9000
|Chan Kim
|+20000
|+9000
|Carlos Ortiz
|+20000
|+9000
|Ryan Brehm
|+25000
|+13000
|Martin Kaymer
|+25000
|+13000
|Laurie Canter
|+25000
|+13000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|+25000
|+13000
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+13000
|Kramer Hickok
|+25000
|+13000
|Dany Van Tonder
|+25000
|+13000
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+13000
|Yuki Inamori
|+25000
|+13000
|Adam Schenk
|+25000
|+13000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+30000
|+15000
|Jason Dufner
|+30000
|+15000
|Jared Jones
|+30000
|+15000
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|+30000
|+15000
|Bio Kim
|+30000
|+15000
|Y.E. Yang
|+30000
|+15000
|Alex Cejka
|+30000
|+15000
|Shaun Micheel
|+50000
|+25000
|Shawn Warren
|+50000
|+25000
|Ryan Vermeer
|+50000
|+25000
|Nic Ishee
|+50000
|+25000
|Matt Borchert
|+50000
|+25000
|John Daly
|+50000
|+25000
|Sean McCarty
|+50000
|+25000
|Michael Block
|+50000
|+25000
|Rich Beem
|+50000
|+25000
|Dylan Newman
|+50000
|+25000
|Paul Dickinson
|+50000
|+25000
|Kyle Mendoza
|+50000
|+25000
|Jesse Mueller
|+50000
|+25000
|Casey Pyne
|+50000
|+25000
|Colin Inglis
|+50000
|+25000
|Zac Oakley
|+50000
|+25000
|Austin Hurt
|+50000
|+25000
|Wyatt Worthington
|+50000
|+25000
|Tyler Collet
|+50000
|+25000
|Tim Feenstra
|+50000
|+25000
|Brandon Bingaman
|+50000
|+25000
|Alex Beach
|+50000
|+25000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.