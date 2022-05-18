 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to be leader after first round of 2022 PGA Championship

Here are the odds for who will be leading after Thursday’s opening round.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the third green during a practice round prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The second major of the year has arrived, and for those bettors that don’t want to wait until Sunday to see their favorite pick up the trophy, the first round leader is a popular wager for handicappers looking at their choices to get off to a hot start.

Despite being the second choice to win the tournament behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy is the chalk to be ahead after the first 18 holes. The Northern Irishman finished second to Scheffler at The Masters in April, but is just 52nd on tour this year in first round scoring average. The leader in that category is Patrick Cantlay, followed by Joaquin Niemann.

Keep in mind for both the winner and Top 5 wagers for this bet, “dead heat” rules do apply. That means if your choice to win is tied atop the leaderboard with two other golfers after the first round, you would receive one-third the payout of your bet compared to what you would get if they were the leader alone.

For Top 5 bets, this only applies if your choice is amongst those tied with the golfer after the round. If a golfer is alone in third, or tied for second with just one other player, the full payout is given.

Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship First Round Leader

Golfer Leader Top 5
Golfer Leader Top 5
Rory McIlroy +2000 +350
Jordan Spieth +2500 +450
Xander Schauffele +3000 +600
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 +600
Viktor Hovland +3000 +550
Jon Rahm +3500 +275
Will Zalatoris +3500 +700
Cameron Smith +3500 +600
Scottie Scheffler +4000 +330
Justin Thomas +4000 +330
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +1100
Collin Morikawa +4000 +350
Max Homa +5000 +1400
Patrick Cantlay +5000 +350
Cameron Young +5000 +1400
Tony Finau +5500 +1400
Sam Burns +5500 +900
Sebastian Munoz +5500 +1600
Robert MacIntyre +5500 +1600
Mito Pereira +5500 +1600
Matt Kuchar +5500 +1400
Justin Rose +5500 +1600
Ryan Palmer +5500 +1600
Gary Woodland +5500 +1600
Shane Lowry +6000 +600
Kevin Na +6000 +2000
Alexander Noren +6000 +2000
Tiger Woods +6000 +1200
Billy Horschel +6000 +900
Joaquin Niemann +6500 +800
Dustin Johnson +6500 +550
Matt Fitzpatrick +7000 +800
Daniel Berger +7000 +800
Corey Conners +7000 +800
Troy Merritt +7000 +2500
Thomas Pieters +7500 +3500
Si Woo Kim +7500 +2800
Russell Henley +7500 +1200
Mackenzie Hughes +7500 +4500
Louis Oosthuizen +7500 +1100
Jason Kokrak +7500 +1400
Davis Riley +7500 +2500
Keegan Bradley +7500 +1200
Oliver Bekker +7500 +3500
Chris Kirk +7500 +2800
Brooks Koepka +7500 +800
Adam Scott +7500 +1200
Bubba Watson +7500 +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +7500 +2000
Tom Hoge +7500 +2500
Brian Harman +7500 +2800
Abraham Ancer +7500 +1600
Seamus Power +8000 +1400
Stewart Cink +8000 +5500
Patrick Reed +8000 +2000
Lucas Glover +9000 +5500
Harold Varner III +9000 +1600
Ryan Fox +9000 +5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1600
Cameron Davis +9000 +5500
Tommy Fleetwood +10000 +2000
Sam Horsfield +10000 +2500
Maverick McNealy +10000 +2000
Pablo Larrazabal +10000 +5500
Sergio Garcia +10000 +1400
Jason Day +10000 +1400
Cameron Tringale +10000 +2000
Cameron Champ +10000 +2000
Padraig Harrington +13000 +5500
Matt Jones +13000 +3500
Keith Mitchell +13000 +3500
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2500
Talor Gooch +13000 +2500
Jhonattan Vegas +14000 +2800
J.J. Spaun +14000 +4500
Ian Poulter +14000 +2800
Aaron Wise +14000 +2800
Takumi Kanaya +15000 +5500
Matthew Wolff +15000 +2800
Marc Leishman +15000 +2800
Luke List +15000 +2500
Lee Westwood +15000 +5500
Lanto Griffin +15000 +5500
Kevin Streelman +15000 +5500
K.H. Lee +15000 +2800
Henrik Stenson +15000 +5500
Francesco Molinari +15000 +5500
Lucas Herbert +15000 +5500
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2800
Joohyung Kim +15000 +5500
Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2800
Chad Ramey +15000 +5500
Brendan Steele +15000 +5500
Branden Grace +15000 +5500
Beau Hossler +15000 +5500
Adria Arnaus +15000 +5500
Anirban Lahiri +15000 +5500
Webb Simpson +15000 +2800
Scott Stallings +15000 +5500
Russell Knox +15000 +5500
Sepp Straka +18000 +3500
Rickie Fowler +18000 +3500
Patton Kizzire +18000 +5500
Bernd Wiesberger +18000 +3500
Adam Hadwin +18000 +2800
Joel Dahmen +18000 +3500
Richard Bland +20000 +9000
Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +9000
Nicolai Hojgaard +20000 +9000
Justin Harding +20000 +9000
Hudson Swafford +20000 +9000
Harry Higgs +20000 +9000
Dean Burmester +20000 +9000
Shaun Norris +20000 +9000
Min Woo Lee +20000 +9000
Chan Kim +20000 +9000
Carlos Ortiz +20000 +9000
Ryan Brehm +25000 +13000
Martin Kaymer +25000 +13000
Laurie Canter +25000 +13000
Jinichiro Kozuma +25000 +13000
Garrick Higgo +25000 +13000
Kramer Hickok +25000 +13000
Dany Van Tonder +25000 +13000
Zach Johnson +25000 +13000
Yuki Inamori +25000 +13000
Adam Schenk +25000 +13000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +30000 +15000
Jason Dufner +30000 +15000
Jared Jones +30000 +15000
Ryosuke Kinoshita +30000 +15000
Bio Kim +30000 +15000
Y.E. Yang +30000 +15000
Alex Cejka +30000 +15000
Shaun Micheel +50000 +25000
Shawn Warren +50000 +25000
Ryan Vermeer +50000 +25000
Nic Ishee +50000 +25000
Matt Borchert +50000 +25000
John Daly +50000 +25000
Sean McCarty +50000 +25000
Michael Block +50000 +25000
Rich Beem +50000 +25000
Dylan Newman +50000 +25000
Paul Dickinson +50000 +25000
Kyle Mendoza +50000 +25000
Jesse Mueller +50000 +25000
Casey Pyne +50000 +25000
Colin Inglis +50000 +25000
Zac Oakley +50000 +25000
Austin Hurt +50000 +25000
Wyatt Worthington +50000 +25000
Tyler Collet +50000 +25000
Tim Feenstra +50000 +25000
Brandon Bingaman +50000 +25000
Alex Beach +50000 +25000

