Odds to be leader after first round of 2022 PGA Championship

The second major of the year has arrived, and for those bettors that don’t want to wait until Sunday to see their favorite pick up the trophy, the first round leader is a popular wager for handicappers looking at their choices to get off to a hot start.

Despite being the second choice to win the tournament behind Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy is the chalk to be ahead after the first 18 holes. The Northern Irishman finished second to Scheffler at The Masters in April, but is just 52nd on tour this year in first round scoring average. The leader in that category is Patrick Cantlay, followed by Joaquin Niemann.

Keep in mind for both the winner and Top 5 wagers for this bet, “dead heat” rules do apply. That means if your choice to win is tied atop the leaderboard with two other golfers after the first round, you would receive one-third the payout of your bet compared to what you would get if they were the leader alone.

For Top 5 bets, this only applies if your choice is amongst those tied with the golfer after the round. If a golfer is alone in third, or tied for second with just one other player, the full payout is given.

Here are the odds to be the first round leader of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship First Round Leader Golfer Leader Top 5 Golfer Leader Top 5 Rory McIlroy +2000 +350 Jordan Spieth +2500 +450 Xander Schauffele +3000 +600 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 +600 Viktor Hovland +3000 +550 Jon Rahm +3500 +275 Will Zalatoris +3500 +700 Cameron Smith +3500 +600 Scottie Scheffler +4000 +330 Justin Thomas +4000 +330 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +1100 Collin Morikawa +4000 +350 Max Homa +5000 +1400 Patrick Cantlay +5000 +350 Cameron Young +5000 +1400 Tony Finau +5500 +1400 Sam Burns +5500 +900 Sebastian Munoz +5500 +1600 Robert MacIntyre +5500 +1600 Mito Pereira +5500 +1600 Matt Kuchar +5500 +1400 Justin Rose +5500 +1600 Ryan Palmer +5500 +1600 Gary Woodland +5500 +1600 Shane Lowry +6000 +600 Kevin Na +6000 +2000 Alexander Noren +6000 +2000 Tiger Woods +6000 +1200 Billy Horschel +6000 +900 Joaquin Niemann +6500 +800 Dustin Johnson +6500 +550 Matt Fitzpatrick +7000 +800 Daniel Berger +7000 +800 Corey Conners +7000 +800 Troy Merritt +7000 +2500 Thomas Pieters +7500 +3500 Si Woo Kim +7500 +2800 Russell Henley +7500 +1200 Mackenzie Hughes +7500 +4500 Louis Oosthuizen +7500 +1100 Jason Kokrak +7500 +1400 Davis Riley +7500 +2500 Keegan Bradley +7500 +1200 Oliver Bekker +7500 +3500 Chris Kirk +7500 +2800 Brooks Koepka +7500 +800 Adam Scott +7500 +1200 Bubba Watson +7500 +3500 Bryson DeChambeau +7500 +2000 Tom Hoge +7500 +2500 Brian Harman +7500 +2800 Abraham Ancer +7500 +1600 Seamus Power +8000 +1400 Stewart Cink +8000 +5500 Patrick Reed +8000 +2000 Lucas Glover +9000 +5500 Harold Varner III +9000 +1600 Ryan Fox +9000 +5500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000 +1600 Cameron Davis +9000 +5500 Tommy Fleetwood +10000 +2000 Sam Horsfield +10000 +2500 Maverick McNealy +10000 +2000 Pablo Larrazabal +10000 +5500 Sergio Garcia +10000 +1400 Jason Day +10000 +1400 Cameron Tringale +10000 +2000 Cameron Champ +10000 +2000 Padraig Harrington +13000 +5500 Matt Jones +13000 +3500 Keith Mitchell +13000 +3500 Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +2500 Talor Gooch +13000 +2500 Jhonattan Vegas +14000 +2800 J.J. Spaun +14000 +4500 Ian Poulter +14000 +2800 Aaron Wise +14000 +2800 Takumi Kanaya +15000 +5500 Matthew Wolff +15000 +2800 Marc Leishman +15000 +2800 Luke List +15000 +2500 Lee Westwood +15000 +5500 Lanto Griffin +15000 +5500 Kevin Streelman +15000 +5500 K.H. Lee +15000 +2800 Henrik Stenson +15000 +5500 Francesco Molinari +15000 +5500 Lucas Herbert +15000 +5500 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2800 Joohyung Kim +15000 +5500 Charl Schwartzel +15000 +2800 Chad Ramey +15000 +5500 Brendan Steele +15000 +5500 Branden Grace +15000 +5500 Beau Hossler +15000 +5500 Adria Arnaus +15000 +5500 Anirban Lahiri +15000 +5500 Webb Simpson +15000 +2800 Scott Stallings +15000 +5500 Russell Knox +15000 +5500 Sepp Straka +18000 +3500 Rickie Fowler +18000 +3500 Patton Kizzire +18000 +5500 Bernd Wiesberger +18000 +3500 Adam Hadwin +18000 +2800 Joel Dahmen +18000 +3500 Richard Bland +20000 +9000 Rikuya Hoshino +20000 +9000 Nicolai Hojgaard +20000 +9000 Justin Harding +20000 +9000 Hudson Swafford +20000 +9000 Harry Higgs +20000 +9000 Dean Burmester +20000 +9000 Shaun Norris +20000 +9000 Min Woo Lee +20000 +9000 Chan Kim +20000 +9000 Carlos Ortiz +20000 +9000 Ryan Brehm +25000 +13000 Martin Kaymer +25000 +13000 Laurie Canter +25000 +13000 Jinichiro Kozuma +25000 +13000 Garrick Higgo +25000 +13000 Kramer Hickok +25000 +13000 Dany Van Tonder +25000 +13000 Zach Johnson +25000 +13000 Yuki Inamori +25000 +13000 Adam Schenk +25000 +13000 Sadom Kaewkanjana +30000 +15000 Jason Dufner +30000 +15000 Jared Jones +30000 +15000 Ryosuke Kinoshita +30000 +15000 Bio Kim +30000 +15000 Y.E. Yang +30000 +15000 Alex Cejka +30000 +15000 Shaun Micheel +50000 +25000 Shawn Warren +50000 +25000 Ryan Vermeer +50000 +25000 Nic Ishee +50000 +25000 Matt Borchert +50000 +25000 John Daly +50000 +25000 Sean McCarty +50000 +25000 Michael Block +50000 +25000 Rich Beem +50000 +25000 Dylan Newman +50000 +25000 Paul Dickinson +50000 +25000 Kyle Mendoza +50000 +25000 Jesse Mueller +50000 +25000 Casey Pyne +50000 +25000 Colin Inglis +50000 +25000 Zac Oakley +50000 +25000 Austin Hurt +50000 +25000 Wyatt Worthington +50000 +25000 Tyler Collet +50000 +25000 Tim Feenstra +50000 +25000 Brandon Bingaman +50000 +25000 Alex Beach +50000 +25000

