Pac-12 football to eliminate divisions

The Pac-12 announced Wednesday that it has eliminated divisions for its college football conference, per Nicole Auerbach. Previously, the division winner for both Pac-12 divisions would meet in the championship game to determine the conference champion. The two teams in the Pac-12 with the highest conference winning percentages will now play in the championship game starting in the 2022 season.

The Pac-12 created their divisions in 2011 so that they could have a championship game. This move coincided with Colorado and Utah joining the conference. The 12 teams were then split evenly between two divisions. When it came to scheduling, a team would play each of their five divisional rivals and then would play four teams from the other division.

With how recently this move has been announced, the Pac-12 has not released how this move of eliminating divisions will affect scheduling in the future. Stay tuned for more updates about this decision that will begin with the 2022 college football season.