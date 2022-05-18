Where can I find Downtown inserts in 2022 Panini baseball products?

We’ve into the second month of the 2022 MLB season and the core set releases for baseball cards are starting to roll out. Among those sets include Topps Series 1, Bowman baseball 2022 and Donruss baseball 2022. One of the more recent sets that has been released is Panini Diamond Kings baseball 2022. This set is best known for having the coveted Downtown inserts. We’re going to take a look through the checklist and how difficult it is to find these cards.

2022 Downtown baseball insert checklist

1 Wander Franco

2 Shohei Ohtani

3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

4 Nicholas Castellanos

5 Freddie Freeman

6 Adam Wainwright

7 Shohei Ohtani

8 Mitch Haniger

9 Whit Merrifield

10 Lou Gehrig

11 Jackie Robinson

12 Jasson Dominguez

13 Jimmie Foxx

14 Ty Cobb

15 Jose Ramirez

16 Jose Abreu

17 Matt Olson

18 Bryce Harper

19 Tony Gwynn

20 Kyle Tucker

We’ll outline the big hits first. Obviously there’s Tampa Bay Rays SS Wander Franco at the top. He’s your big fish. Behind him as far as current players, Shohei Ohtani, Vlad Jr., Freeman, Harper and Tucker stand out the most. There’s one prospect — New York Yankees OF Jasson Dominguez — who would be a more volatile pull.