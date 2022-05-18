Why are Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu not in Yankeees lineup Wednesday vs. the Orioles?

The New York Yankees will be without Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles as they look to win the third game of the series and their fourth in a row overall. Both absences are not injury related, as the Yankees are trying to get their top players some games off here and there before entering a key stretch in June.

Cole Train makes a stop in Baltimore. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/7uhG6N2jXC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2022

Aaron Hicks, Joey Gallo and Marwin Gonzalez will be in the outfield for New York, with Aaron Judge moving into the DH role. Gleyber Torres takes over at second base for LeMahieu.

Stanton has been on fire this season, hitting .288 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 34 games. LeMehieu isn’t quite the power hitter Stanton is, but he’s having a great start as well with a .262 average.

The Yankees are -280 on the moneyline Wednesday against the Orioles according to DraftKings Sportsbook.