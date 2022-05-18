Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship due to a hand injury. DeChambeau arrived at the course late on Monday to test his wrist, which recently underwent surgery. DeChambeau hasn’t competed at an event since April 14, opting for surgery after missing the cut at The Masters. The 2020 U.S. Open champion posted a video last week of him hitting a driver and prepping for the PGA Championship. Instead, we lose DeChambeau from the field for the second Major championship of the Golf season.

Denny McCarthy is set to replace DeChambeau in the field for the tournament this weekend at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As of now, Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters, is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship at +1200, co-favorite with Rory McIlroy.