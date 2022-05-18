Xavier Pinson commits to New Mexico State for 2022-23 season

Xavier Pinson is joining the New Mexico State Aggies for the 2022-23 college basketball season, according to his social media. Pinson spent three season with the Missouri Tigers before transferring to LSU last season. He’s got some extra eligibility due to COVID-19 waivers, so he’ll be taking his talents to the WAC.

LSU transfer Xavier Pinson has committed to New Mexico State, he tells @On3sports.



Began his career at Missouri.



Story: https://t.co/HowORraFGl pic.twitter.com/It02wM27Hl — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 18, 2022

Initially a three-star recruit from the famed Simeon High School in Chicago, Pinson looked to be a force with Missouri. He slowly became a dynamic point guard with his speed, but was often too inconsistent shooting the ball and eventually got in Cuonzo Martin’s doghouse. His LSU season was marred by some injuries are more inconsistent play, although he did have some big moments against Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Aggies made the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season behind the play of Teddy Allen, who is expected to return next season. New Mexico State is getting a solid veteran guard in Pinson to pair with Allen, although the former will have to work to be more consistent if he wants to make a major impact in 2022-23.