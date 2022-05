Full list of tee times for Round 2 of PGA Championship

The 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma heads to Round 2 on a heat-soaked course, with the 156 players that started the event paired down to the top 70 and ties after today’s action.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the PGA Championship on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on ESPN. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of every shot from 8:00 a.m. until the last shot is holed on Friday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the PGA Championship on Friday. The featured groups for Round 2, which will each have a dedicated feed covering every shot via ESPN+, are:

Brooks Koepka - Shane Lowry - Adam Scott

Dustin Johnson - Patrick Cantlay - Justin Thomas

Scottie Scheffler - Jon Rahm - Collin Morikawa

Jason Day - Rickie Fowler - Harold Varner III