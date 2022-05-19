How to watch Tiger Woods at 2022 PGA Championship via live online stream

Tigers Woods is coming off of an impressive showing at the Masters last month. A little over a year after a devastating car accident that many thought would end his career, Woods returned to action at one of his best courses. Now the 15-time major winner will turn his attention to Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.

Tiger’s 9:11 a.m. ET tee time on Thursday means you’ll need a subscription service to watch his round live. But on Friday for Round 2 he puts the peg in the ground at 2:36 p.m. you’ll be able to catch all of it on ESPN, who is very likely to show just about every shot from his round.

Live stream options for the PGA Championship are available on ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app. A subscription costs $6.99 per month, or you can save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Tiger’s group with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will be one of the featured groups on ESPN+, so they’ll have a dedicated stream where you can watch every shot.

All times Eastern

Round 1 and Round 2

8 a.m.-2 p.m. ESPN+

2 p.m.-8 pm. ESPN

8 p.m-Conclusion ESPN+

Round 3

8 a.m-10 a.m ESPN+

10 a.m-1 p.m ESPN

Final round

8 a.m-10 a.m ESPN+

10 a.m-1 p.m ESPN