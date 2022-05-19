Tiger Woods is back at Southern Hills for the 2022 PGA Championship and we have live updates from his first round on Thursday. Woods is making his second appearance in a professional tournament since his vehicle accident in 2021, with the 2022 Masters being his return to golf.

Woods made the cut and eventually finished in 47th place at 13-over par. We’ll see if he can improve on that performance in this event. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 15-time major winner is +6500 to win the event. His playing partners for Thursday and Friday are Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Here’s a look at how Woods is doing so far at the 2022 PGA Championship. Keep in mind he started on the back nine today, and the 10th hole was his first of the day with a 9:11 a.m. tee time.

Tiger’s score today: -2

Hole No. 10: Birdie. After a bombed drive of 330+ on the downhill No. 1, Eldrick had 95 yards to get home with a wedge, and he stuck it to about two feet. We’re typing this before he even makes the putt, because he’s going to make it. Tiger Woods opens with a birdie at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Hole No. 11: Par. An eight-iron to the fat par of a large green left Tiger a long putt down the hill. But he had no worries with the lag putt that left him a tap-in for a three.

Hole No. 12: Par. While his partners Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth both decided to get closer, Tiger laid up with a stinger that left him about 165 in. But a perfect high draw left him about 18 feet for birdie. Despite an aggressive putt, he came up a bit left.

Hole No. 13: Par. After a perfect drive on the massive Par 5, Tiger lays up to a number. But he misses the approach and ends up in a bunker behind the hole. But he makes the up-and-down for a sandie save.

Hole No. 14: Birdie. After a stuck iron to the center of the green, Tiger left himself about 14 feet for birdie. Center cut of the hole, and never a doubt.

