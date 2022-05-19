How to watch every hole at the 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday from the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tournament will span over four days concluding with the fourth and final on Sunday afternoon. World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will be be in the field and is the odd on favorite to win the tournament.

But the best live stream option for The Masters is PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN, as well as any ESPN app available for mobile devices, game consoles and more.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Below is a look at the 2022 PGA Championship coverage schedule. All times are ET.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+

Featured Groups, Featured Holes: 8:00 a.m. - 08:00 p.m. ESPN +

Featured Holes (No 16, 17, 18) 9:30 a.m. - 08:00 pm ESPN+

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m ESPN

Round 3 and Final round

Featured Groups: 08:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m ESPN +

Featured Holes (No 16,17,18): 12 p.m. - 7 p.m ESPN+

Third and fourth round TV Coverage 10:00 a.m. - 01:00 p.m ESPN

Third and fourth round TV Coverage : 01:00 p.m. - 07:00 p.m CBS