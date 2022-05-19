Following a terrific 65 on Saturday, Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead after the first 18 holes at the 2022 PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman, paired with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth for the opening rounds this week, started on the back nine and went out in 31 on the Par 70 track at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He made two more birdies on what would be his inward nine on No. 2 and No. 5 before a pair of bogeys on No. 6 and No. 8 brought him back to the field.

He finished with a nice putt on No. 9 to set the low round for the day before the winds kicked up and the conditions got more challenging in the afternoon. And with a 8:11 a.m. tee time on Thursday, the course was much more favorable for the early tee times.

That will change for McIlroy tomorrow, who will put the peg in the ground at 1:36 p.m. CT. Right now he’s the favorite to win the event as well, with a +300 price at DraftKings Sportsbook.