NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Thursday, May 19

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will continue tonight with a doubleheader on TNT.

The first contest will take place at 7 p.m. ET as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to steal a second game on the road against in-state rivals Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Lightning got three power-play goals and cruised to a 4-1 win in Game 1.

The second game of TNT’s doubleheader will be at Ball Arena in Denver at 9:30 p.m. ET for Game 2 of the Western Conference second round series between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche. In Game 1 Colorado defenseman Josh Manson scored his first goal of the playoffs to lift the Avalanche to a 3-2 overtime win.

All updated moneyline and series odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Thursday, May 19

Lightning vs. Panthers (Lightning lead 1-0)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Lightning +145; Panthers -170

Series odds: Lightning -140; Panthers +120

Blues vs. Avalanche (Avalanche lead 1-0)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Blues +190; Avalanche -235

Series odds: Blues +500; Avalanche -750