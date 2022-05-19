How to watch Lightning vs. Panthers in Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Special teams were the story of Game 1 as the Lightning got power-play goals from Corey Perry, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton in a 4-1 win over the Panthers. Tampa Bay finished 3-of-6 on the power play and got 33 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy. Florida was 0-for-4 on their power play and are now 0-for-22 in the playoffs with the man advantage. Panthers forward Anthony Duclair, who was benched in Game 6 of the first round against the Washington Capitals, returned to the lineup and scored his first goal of the postseason.

Florida is -170 favorites for Gam 2 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +145 underdog.

Lightning vs. Panthers (Lightning leads 1-0)

Date: Thursday, May 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App