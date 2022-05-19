Picks for Lightning vs. Panthers in Game 2 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers will continue their Eastern Conference second round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs with Game 2 scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. ET puck drop at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. The Lightning earned a 4-1 victory in Game 1 to take the series lead.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Panthers: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Lightning +1.5 (-165); Panthers -1.5 (+145)

Lightning: +145

Panthers: -165

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-110); Under 6.5 (-110)

It was expected that the Florida Panthers would push the pace and try to beat the Lightning with pressure in Game 1, but instead they allowed Tampa Bay to run the show and control the speed of play. The result was a 4-1 win for the Lightning that they showed a clear edge in special teams with three power-play goals. Florida, which hasn’t scored a power-play goal in this postseason, needs to make some changes on their special teams unit or they could easily go down two games to the defending champs. I think the Panthers’ power play will finally get going in Game 2 and they will earn a split.

Pick: Panthers (-165)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.