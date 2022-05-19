How to watch Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver.

Game 1 was a great primer of what this series is expected to be — back and forth — with neither team having a great advantage over the other. Ryan O’Reilly gave the Blues a 1-0 lead, but the Avalanche scored twice in the second with goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard. The lead held up until the final three minutes of the third period when Jordan Kyrou made it 2-2 with a blistering shot from the high slot. In overtime the Avalanche tried to smother Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (51 saves) with no success until Josh Manson got control of the puck at the point and netted the game winner.



Colorado is a -230 favorite to take a 2-0 series lead. St. Louis is betting at +185 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche (Avalanche leads 1-0)

Date: Thursday, May 19

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App