Picks for Blues vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche continue their respective runs to the Stanley Cup in Game 2 of their Western Conference second round series on Thursday, May 19 at Ball Arena in Denver. Puck drop in 9:40 p.m. ET and the game is on TNT. Colorado leads the series after a 3-2 overtime win in Game 1.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Blues +1.5 (-125); Avalanche -1.5 (+105)

Blues: +185

Avalanche : -230

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-130); Under 6.5 (+110)

As expected the Colorado Avalanche were going to have a much tougher time with St. Louis than they did in a first-round sweep of the Nashville Predators. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington had 51 saves in Game 1 and with a little more push from St. Louis offensively there is a chance for a steal on the road. I expect Colorado thinks they might have gotten away with one and will bring their ‘A’ game for Game 2.

Pick: Avalanche

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions