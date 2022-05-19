Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, May 19

Thursday’s baseball schedule is a light one with eight games to be played, and only half of them are included on the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, May 19th.

Phillies vs. Padres, 1:05 p.m. ET

Jean Segura ($5,000)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,500)

JT Realmuto ($3,800)

Nick Castellanos ($3,800)

The Philadelphia Phillies could be without Bryce Harper, who has been saved by the designated hitter-to-the-National League rule because he may not be able to throw for the next few months. He hasn’t played in the last three games and even if he is healthy enough to go, the rest of the team’s top hitters should find some success. They will go up against San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish, who has been just okay in his second year in the organization. He has a 4.62 ERA through seven starts, allowing 5 runs over 5.2 innings in his last time out.

White Sox vs. Royals, 2:10 p.m. ET

Tim Anderson ($5,200)

Luis Robert ($4,300)

Jose Abreu ($4,300)

Yasmani Grandal ($3,700)

The Chicago White Sox have the largest over/under run total of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook, so their lineup should be primed for a solid performance on Thursday afternoon. They will get a matchup with Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez, who has a 9.11 ERA through six starts this season, allowing 9 runs in 4 innings against the Colorado Rockies in his most recent start.

Royals vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Whit Merrifield ($4,900)

Andrew Benintendi ($4,800)

Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,500)

Hunter Dozier ($4,400)

There should be plenty of runs scored in this matchup because the Royals top hitters have decent DFS value on Thursday afternoon. They will go up against White Sox starter Vince Velasquez, who hasn’t gotten off to a strong start to his Chicago tenure with a 5.53 ERA over his first six starts.