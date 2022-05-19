Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, May 19

On Thursday, half the teams in the MLB have the day off. With just eight games scheduled, there still are a few good MLB betting options.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, May 19

Diamondbacks Moneyline (-110)

Zac Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season. He’s currently 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA, giving up just four earned runs in 34.1 innings pitched. This will be Marcus Stroman’s first game since May 1, as he was place on the COVID-19 injured list. Look for the Diamondbacks bats to get hot and Gallen to have another successful outing.

Astros -1.5 (-105)

To say the least, the Astros have one of the best lineups in all of the MLB. Tonight, they’re facing Glenn Otto who is 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA. Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros and he’s been very good this season. With Valdez on the mound, the Astros should handle the Rangers.

Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-120)

After a dreadful start, the Red Sox seem to finding their groove. They’re coming off a much needed series win over the Houston Astros. For the Red Sox, Rich hill will be on the mound and he’s been great for Boston so far. Look for the Red Sox to start the series out with a big win.

White Sox-Royals over 9.5 runs (-110)

After a slow start to the series, both these teams had 10+ base hits in yesterdays matchup. Vince Velasquez is on the mound for the White Sox and he hasn't been great this season. In six games, Velasquez is 2-3 with a 5.53 ERA. For the Royals, Carlos Hernández will be on the mound and he’s had some major struggles. Hernández is 0-3 with a 9.11 ERA in six starts for the Royals. In the series finale, look for both teams to have success with the bats.

