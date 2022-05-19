2022 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Seattle, Fayetteville Regionals, odds, picks, and more

If the Washington Huskies want to advance to the Super Regionals, they will have to fend off a Texas Longhorn squad that came very close to earning a national seed as well as a Weber State team that had a season to remember.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

No. 1 seed Washington Huskies (35-15): The Huskies are hosting their sixth straight regional. Star pitcher Gabbie Plain was on the Australian Olympic Team and has been one of the nation’s best in the circle over the past few years.

No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (38-17-1): Texas has earned the program’s 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid but is not hosting for the first time since 2018, when they were also sent to Seattle.

No. 3 seed Weber State Wildcats (38-10): This is the highest NCAA Regional seed ever earned by a Big Sky university.

No. 4 seed seed Lehigh Hawks (30-18-1): Lehigh, the Patriot League Tournament champs, upset the regular-season champion Boston Terriers.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Seattle Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: Husky Softball Stadium, Seattle, Washington

How to watch: Longhorn Network, WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Seattle Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 3 Weber State vs. No. 2 Texas, 5:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

Game 2: No. 4 Lehigh vs. No. 1 Washington, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 10:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

The Arkansas Razorbacks have had one of the best seasons in their history. Can they finish off 2022 with a national championship? They will have to fend off an tournament-tested Ducks squad and a Wichita State team that is loaded with power bats.

No. 1 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (44-9): Arkansas won the SEC regular-season and conference tournament title. They are the No. 4 national seed, the best seed in program history.

No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks (31-17): The Ducks, making their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance, lost to Texas in last year’s regional in Austin.

No. 3 seed Wichita State Shockers (33-16): Shockers outfielder Addison Barnard leads the nation with 32 homers and 82 RBIs.

No. 4 seed Princeton Tigers (27-15-2): The smartest team in the field, the Tigers won the auto-bid out of the Ivy. This is the Ivy League’s first foray into the NCAA Tournament since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Fayetteville Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: Bogle Park, Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch: SEC Network, WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Fayetteville Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 4 Princeton vs. No. 1 Arkansas, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 3 Wichita State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET