2022 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Knoxville, Tuscaloosa Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The Tennessee Lady Vols locked up yet another national seed, but they are still in search of their first national title. Is this the year? The Buckeyes, Beavers and Fighting Camels await.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

No. 1 seed Tennessee Lady Vols (39-16): The Vols will be hosting a Regional for a 17th consecutive season.

No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (35-15): The Buckeyes will compete in the Knoxville Regional for fourth time in their past five tournament appearances.

No. 3 seed Oregon State Beavers (33-19): One of the last four teams into the field, the Beavers are led by head coach Laura Berg, who is the most decorated softball Olympian with three gold medals.

No. 4 seed Campbell Fighting Camels (37-17): They are making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and second consecutive after winning the Big South auto-bid.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Knoxville Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch: ESPNU, WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Knoxville Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 4 Campbell vs. No. 1 Lady Vols, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

The Tuscaloosa Regional seems to be headed toward a showdown between a very dangerous Crimson Tide and the battle-tested Stanford Cardinal.

No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (41-11): Bama, the No. 6 national seed, has been a part of every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

No. 2 seed Stanford Cardinal (36-19): The Cardinal have won six games against national seeds this season.

No. 3 seed Murray State Racers (40-16-1): The Racers are fresh off of their first-ever Ohio Valley regular-season and conference tournament title.

No. 4 seed Chattanooga Mocs (29-25): The Mocs are in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time after upsetting top-seed UNC-Greensboro in the SoCon Tournament.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Tuscaloosa Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: John and Ann Rhoads Softball Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch: SEC Network, WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tuscaloosa Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 4 Chattanooga vs. No. 1 Alabama, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: No. 3 Murray State vs. No. 2 Stanford, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET