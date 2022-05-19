MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, May 19

Only eight MLB games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, and the main DFS slate will feature four of them in the afternoon, so be sure to submit your DraftKings lineup early.

Top Pitchers

Chris Bassitt, NYM vs. STL ($10,500) — The New York Mets starter is putting together an incredible season in his first year with the franchise after an excellent run with the Oakland Athletics. Bassitt allowed 1 or fewer runs in five of his seven starts in 2022.

Yu Darvish, SD vs. PHI ($8,700) — The San Diego Padres pitcher has a 4.62 ERA over seven starts in his second season with the organization. Darvish had two blowup starts when he gave up 9 runs in 1.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants last month, and he gave up 5 runs over 5.2 innings in his last time out.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BAL ($6,200) — The New York Yankees are hitting a ton of home runs this season, but nobody in baseball has more homers than Aaron Judge with 14. He hit 2 out in Tuesday’s game, and he’s in the top five in RBIs with 30.

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. SD ($6,100) — Bryce Harper has not played since Saturday with an injury, and the Philadelphia Phillies are fortunate the National League has the designated hitter this season because he may not be able to play the outfield for months.

Value Pitcher

Dakota Hudson, STL vs. NYM ($6,500) — The St. Louis Cardinals starter still has a very cheap price despite how well he has played early on in 2022. He started seven games so far and has a 3.06 ERA and has never allowed more than 3 earned runs in a start this season. He is worth an add even going up against a tough New York Mets lineup.

Value Hitter

Eric Hosmer, SD vs. PHI ($4,700) — The San Diego Padres have gotten a great start from their first baseman in 2022 as he is putting up big numbers with a .338 batting average and .399 on-base percentage. His home run numbers are down, but he has plenty of value given this price on Thursday afternoon.