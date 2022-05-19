2022 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Stillwater, Clemson Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have scored a victory over the No. 1 team in the country right before the NCAA Tournament. Will they be able to ride that momentum to a national title as the tourney’s No. 7 seed?

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

No. 1 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (41-12): The Cowgirls come in as the No. 7 seed after winning the program’s first-ever conference tournament title, culminating with a extra-inning victory over No. 1 national seed Oklahoma.

No. 2 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (40-14): Nebraska beat Michigan to claim the Big Ten Tournament title for the first time and make their 25th trip to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 seed North Texas Mean Green (35-14): North Texas won the Conference USA auto-bid by run-ruling Western Kentucky in the conference tournament championship game.

No. 4 seed Fordham Rams (30-20): The Rams upset top-seeded George Washington to win the A-10 Tournament and punch its ticket to the NCAAs.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Stillwater Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: Cowgirl Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Stillwater Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 3 North Texas vs. No. 2 Nebraska, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Fordham vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

The Clemson Tigers’ first ever home NCAA regional will feature a tough Auburn squad and a Louisiana team that is one of the hottest in the nation and a sneaky pick to advance to the Super Regionals.

No. 1 seed Clemson Tigers (39-15): The Tigers, the No. 10 national seed, are hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history.

No. 2 seed Auburn Tigers (39-15): The Tigers are making their 17th NCAA appearance in school history. Bri Ellis won SEC Freshman of the Year after blasting 18 home runs in the regular season.

No. 3 seed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (45-11): The Cajuns have won 13 consecutive games and 22 of their last 23 games, dating back to April 8.

No. 4 seed UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (32-13): The Seahawks claimed the CAA auto-bid. They have one of the best pitching staffs in the country, with a 1.73 team ERA.

2022 NCAA Women’s Softball Clemson Regional

When: May 20-22

Where: McWhorter Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch: ACC Network, WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Clemson Regional Bracket

Friday, May 20

Game 1: No. 4 UNC-Wilmington vs. No. 1 Clemson, 12:00 p.m. (ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 2 Auburn, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET