Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 19

On Thursday, half the teams in the MLB have the day off. With just eight games scheduled, there still are a few good MLB player prop betting options.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 19

Aaron Judge, Over 1.5 total bases (-110)

If he continues playing the way he has been, Judge has a legitimate shot at winning the AL MVP this year. He’s currently hitting .306 with 14 home runs and 30 runs batted in. In his career against Bruce Zimmerman, Judge is 4-9 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Coming off a hitless night, look for Judge to have a few hits today.

Eugenio Suarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

This season, Suarez has been a big power guy like usual. While he leads the Mariners with seven home runs, he’s also hitting just .209. The main reason I love this play today is because of what he's done against Rich Hill in his career. In nine at-bats against Hill, Suarez has four hits including two home runs and five runs batted in. Look for Suarez to have an extra base hit tonight and there’s a decent chance he puts one out at Fenway Park.

Jordan Montgomery, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

While he’s not the biggest strikeout pitcher, Montgomery will be facing a struggling Orioles lineup today. In every start this season, Montgomery has been right around 4-5 strikeouts including the last time he faces the Orioles back in April. With a chance to finish the series with a sweep, look for Montgomery to go six innings and finish with 5+ strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.