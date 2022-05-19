 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 19

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Thursday’s slate.

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, half the teams in the MLB have the day off. With just eight games scheduled, there still are a few good MLB player prop betting options.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 19

Aaron Judge, Over 1.5 total bases (-110)

If he continues playing the way he has been, Judge has a legitimate shot at winning the AL MVP this year. He’s currently hitting .306 with 14 home runs and 30 runs batted in. In his career against Bruce Zimmerman, Judge is 4-9 with two home runs and three runs batted in. Coming off a hitless night, look for Judge to have a few hits today.

Eugenio Suarez, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

This season, Suarez has been a big power guy like usual. While he leads the Mariners with seven home runs, he’s also hitting just .209. The main reason I love this play today is because of what he's done against Rich Hill in his career. In nine at-bats against Hill, Suarez has four hits including two home runs and five runs batted in. Look for Suarez to have an extra base hit tonight and there’s a decent chance he puts one out at Fenway Park.

Jordan Montgomery, Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

While he’s not the biggest strikeout pitcher, Montgomery will be facing a struggling Orioles lineup today. In every start this season, Montgomery has been right around 4-5 strikeouts including the last time he faces the Orioles back in April. With a chance to finish the series with a sweep, look for Montgomery to go six innings and finish with 5+ strikeouts.

