Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

Game 2 of the Eastern conference finals will tip off tonight as the Boston Celtics try to even up the series when facing the Miami Heat.

There’s plenty of player props you can score big on DraftKings Sportsbook for this matchups and we’ve picked out a few for you to consider.

Jimmy Butler over 1.5 threes (+125)

Butler didn’t need a single three to drop 41 points in the Heat’s 118-107 victory over the Celtics in Game 1 on Tuesday. He made two threes in each of the final three games of their second-round series against the 76ers in the last round and should be able to get at least a few tonight.

Robert Williams III over 9.5 points (+110)

“Time Lord” played 28 minutes in Game 1 on Tuesday, dropping 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss. With Al Horford still in health and safety protocols and doubtful for tonight’s matchup, expect Williams to put up similar numbers as the Celtics try to tie the series. Getting at least 10 points is a nice prop, especially at plus money.

Jaylen Brown double-double (+370)

Brown put up 24 points and 10 rebounds in Boston’s Game 1 loss on Tuesday. It was just his second double-double in the last 10 games and with the Celtics trying to avoid going down 0-2 for the series, expect him to drop another one tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.