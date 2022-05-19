NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

Game 2 of the Eastern conference finals will tip off tonight as the Boston Celtics once again tangle with Miami Heat. As always, we have some pretty good value options for you to consider for DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Celtics, $5,000

Coming off his clutch performance in Game 7 against the Bucks, Williams was held in check in Game 1 against the Heat on Tuesday. In 34 minutes, he was held to just seven points and got into foul trouble with five fouls. He’ll get plenty of minutes once again and if he doesn’t get into foul trouble, he should be a good fantasy sleeper tonight.

P.J. Tucker, Heat, $4,500

Tucker has played his role as a defensive enforcer perfectly for the Heat but has shown flashes of being a great value pickup in DFS. He hovered around 30 fantasy points in both Games 5 and 6 of the Heat’s second-round series against the 76ers, nearly recording a double-double in both. If he’s on the floor for over 30 minutes yet again, you can bet on him being of value to your lineup.

Daniel Theis, Celtics, $3,300

With Al Horford in health and safety protocols for Game 1, Theis was able to get 20 minutes and put up decent numbers on Tuesday. His eight points and rebounds, and two assists earned DFS users 18 fantasy points. Even though Horford is in for tonight’s showdown in Game 2, Theis should be able to put up another good outing for both the Celtics and DFS users.