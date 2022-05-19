Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Heat Game 2 NBA Showdown

Game 2 of the Eastern conference finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday with the Miami Heat looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics. The Heat used a massive third quarter to overtake Boston in Game 1, while the Celtics hope getting Marcus Smart back will provide some toughness on the defensive end. Boston will be without Derrick White and Al Horford, while Miami is down Kyle Lowry.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($15,900) - Tatum exploded in the first half of Game 1, but had an abysmal showing from that point forward. His third quarter was particularly bad, and he’s going to bounce back from that at some point. Tatum will be aggressive in this contest and he’s a worthy captain selection.

Bam Adebayo ($12,600) - Jimmy Butler is not a bad option here, but this feels like a massive game for Adebayo. He was pedestrian in Game 1 with 10 points and four rebounds, although he did have four blocks. Look for the big man to have a much more profound influence in Game 2.

FLEX Plays

Tyler Herro ($6,800) - At this price point, Herro is a steal. He delivered 33.0 fantasy points in Game 1 and seems poised for another strong outing in Game 2. The guard is getting extended minutes with Lowry out, so the playing time will be there. As long as Herro keeps shooting well, he’s a great candidate to deliver above his price point.

Robert Williams ($6,200) - Williams will be in line for the start and with Horford out, he’ll dominate the interior for Boston. The big man doesn’t do much scoring, but should be able to grab enough rebounds to ultimately make good on his price point.

Gabe Vincent ($4,400) - With Lowry out, Vincent is set to get another start. He’s getting more comfortable in this role and even took some big shots in Game 1. The guard had 31.0 fantasy points, and tends to hover around the 20-point mark when he gets starting minutes. At this price, he’s a steal.

Fades

PJ Tucker ($4,600) - The cost isn’t bad, but Tucker simply doesn’t do enough scoring to have the upside of players like Herro and Vincent. He’s a valued member of the Heat rotation and provides a big boost defensively but he should be left out of DFS lineups tonight.

Marcus Smart ($7,200) - Smart returns to the court after missing Game 1 and while he’s had big outings in back-to-back games against the Bucks, this is a different team. The guard has the potential to lay an egg as he recovers from his foot sprain, and that volatility is not worth the inflated price.

Victor Oladipo ($5,200) - Oladipo simply doesn’t get enough playing time to justify including him in DFS lineups, even with a price drop from Game 1. Unless there’s an injury or the Heat opt for more offense and play him over Tucker, fade Oladipo in Game 2.

The Outcome

Even if Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep putting up strong numbers, the Celtics are down two key rotation players. They haven’t been able to play through these absences like Miami has done with Lowry sidelined. There’s a comfort level the Heat have achieved with each other, especially at home. There likely wont’ be a third quarter like there was in Game 1 but the Heat should take a 2-0 series lead to Boston.

Final score: Heat 115, Celtics 109