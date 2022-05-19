Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play Game 2 of the Eastern conference finals Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Heat took Game 1 of the series, 118-107, behind 41 points from Jimmy Butler. The Celtics will look to even the series tonight.

The Heat is currently 3.5-point favorites with the total set at 207. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Boston +3.5

The Celtics went into halftime with a lead in Game 1 before the Heat went on a 22-2 run to start the third quarter. Jayson Tatum had 21 points in the first half before an abysmal third quarter. Boston had a similar performance in Game 1 of its series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tatum should be more consistent in the game, and getting Marcus Smart back will be enough for the Celtics to cover.

Over/Under: Over 207

The Heat were carried by a huge second-half performance from Butler, and he isn’t likely to do that again. However, the rest of the team found some things that worked well. The Celtics should rebound with a nice performance offensively, and Tatum will look to redeem himself as well. The over hit in Game 1 by a big margin, and it should hit again with the line remaining a bit low.

