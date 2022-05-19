Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will resume the 2022 Eastern conference finals Thursday night with Game 2 in Miami. The Heat won Game 1 of the series 118-107 behind a huge performance from star Jimmy Butler. They’ll look to take a 2-0 series lead, while the Celtics hope to go back to Boston with a split.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite props for Game 2, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler double-double (+175)

Butler went off for 41 points and nine boards in Game 1, falling one rebound shy of the double-double. He seems like he’s on a mission to prove that he is a superstar in the league. Butler has had double-digit rebounds or assists several times during the playoffs, and he will rack up at least 10 rebounds or assists in this one. Look for his scoring to be there as well, which means this prop has a good chance to hit.

Jayson Tatum over 28.5 Points (-120)

Tatum came out on fire in Game 1, scoring 21 points in the first half before an awful third quarter doomed him and the Celtics. He is averaging 28.0 points per game during the playoffs and normally follows up a bad performance will a strong one. The Celtics need a win, and Tatum will need to be a big part of that. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.