What the 2022 French Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

The 2022 French Open women’s draw is now complete, and the 32 seeded players have been put in quadrants with 96 unseeded opponents. There will be 19 qualifiers in the field, and the women’s title will be decided on Centre Court on June 4th at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win the event, with +100 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to take down seven matches in 14 days for victory. The No. 1 player in the world and seed in this tournament, Swiatek has won five straight tournaments heading back to the place where she was the champion in 2020.

No one else is close considering the odds, with Simona Halep at +1000 the second choice by the bettors. The 2018 French Open winner also won Wimbledon in 2019, and is part of a large group including Paula Badosa (+1400), Ons Jabeur (+1400), and Maria Sakkari (+1600) in what is a wide-open field outside of Swiatek.

Here is the complete women’s draw for the 2022 French Open.