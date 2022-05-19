 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What the 2022 French Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The French Open gets started on Sunday, May 22. We break down the men’s draw.

By David Fucillo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia watched by coach Goran Ivanisevic during practice on Court Philippe Chatrier in preparation for the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 19th 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2022 French Open at Roland-Garros returns with full crowds in the stands beginning Sunday. And today the draw for the men’s bracket was completed in Paris, with the 32 seeded players finding out where they would land in their reserved places in the bracket. The 96 other entrants (including 19 qualifiers) were randomly distributed via computer.

Despite being dismissed from the Australian Open due to his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic is the top seed and the defending champion in Paris, and will be the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook at +175. Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, but is the co-favorite alongside Djokovic on the odds board at +175 as well.

But since this is Roland-Garros, it makes sense Rafael Nadal at +250 is the next choice. The 13-time champion on the red clay. He is the best clay court player in the history of the sport, and at age 35 he is certainly capable of winning his 22nd grand slam on June 5th in the men’s final.

Here is the complete men’s draw for the 2022 Australian Open.

2022 French Open Men’s Draw

Player
Player
N.Djokovic
Y.Nishioka
A.Molcan
F.Coria
A.Bedene
C.O'Connell
P.Cuevas
J.Brooksby
G.Dimitrov
M.Giron
B.Coric
C.Taberner
D.Altmaier
J.Munar
Qualifié
D.Schwartzman
F.Auger-Aliassime
Qualifié
Qualifié
A.Karatsev
A.Tabilo
Qualifié
F.Krajinovic
R.Opelka
B.Van De Zandschulp
Qualifié
F.Fognini
A.Popyrin
S.Wawrinka
C.Moutet
J.Thompson
R.Nadal
A.Zverev
Qualifié
D.Lajovic
S.Baez
B.Nakashima
K.Majchrzak
T.Griekspoor
A.Davidovich Fokina
J.Isner
Q.Halys
T.Daniel
G.Barrere
M.Mmoh
Qualifié
Qualifié
T.Fritz
C.Norrie
M.Guinard
Qualifié
D.Kudla
H.Dellien
D.Thiem
Qualifié
K.Khachanov
S.Korda
J.Millman
L.Harris
R.Gasquet
A.Ramos-Vinolas
T.Kokkinakis
Qualifié
C.Alcaraz
C.Ruud
JW.Tsonga
E.Ruusuvuori
U.Humbert
J.Sousa
Qualifié
P.Gojowczyk
L.Sonego
F.Tiafoe
B.Bonzi
J.Lehecka
D.Goffin
M.Cecchinato
P.Andujar
Qualifié
H.Hurkacz
D.Shapovalov
H.Rune
P.Martinez
H.Laaksonen
Qualifié
Qualifié
H.Gaston
A.De Minaur
D.Evans
F.Cerundolo
M.Ymer
J.Duckworth
L.Pouille
Qualifié
L.Musetti
S.Tsitsipas
A.Rublev
S.Kwon
A.Mannarino
F.Delbonis
B.Paire
I.Ivashka
C.Garin
T.Paul
N.Basilashvili
M.Cressy
M.Mcdonald
Qualifié
R.Carballes Baena
O.Otte
Qualifié
J.Sinner
P.Carreno Busta
G.Simon
J.Vesely
S.Johnson
M.Fucsovics
Qualifié
A.Balazs
M.Cilic
M.Kecmanovic
TM.Etcheverry
A.Rinderknech
A.Bublik
R.Berankis
L.Djere
F.Bagnis
D.Medvedev

