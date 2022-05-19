What the 2022 French Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The 2022 French Open at Roland-Garros returns with full crowds in the stands beginning Sunday. And today the draw for the men’s bracket was completed in Paris, with the 32 seeded players finding out where they would land in their reserved places in the bracket. The 96 other entrants (including 19 qualifiers) were randomly distributed via computer.

Despite being dismissed from the Australian Open due to his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic is the top seed and the defending champion in Paris, and will be the favorite to win the event at DraftKings Sportsbook at +175. Carlos Alcaraz is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, but is the co-favorite alongside Djokovic on the odds board at +175 as well.

But since this is Roland-Garros, it makes sense Rafael Nadal at +250 is the next choice. The 13-time champion on the red clay. He is the best clay court player in the history of the sport, and at age 35 he is certainly capable of winning his 22nd grand slam on June 5th in the men’s final.

Here is the complete men’s draw for the 2022 Australian Open.