French Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the women’s draw at the 2022 French Open.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in action during her practice session at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2022 in Indian Wells, California Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The 2022 French Open gets underway on Sunday, May 22, and this coming Thursday brings the official women’s draw for the tournament. The qualifying stage wraps up Thursday morning in Paris, which will finalize the full field of women playing in the tournament. The draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 6 p.m. local time. That would be 12:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing.

There are going to be 128 entrants into the French Open and the draw will determine the matchups in a bracket. The top seeds will be on opposite sides of the bracket to increase the chances of the top tennis players in the world meeting in a potential championship. Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open, but doesn’t have the best odds to win the 2022 French Open. With +100 odds, Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win this year’s French Open. She was the 2019 winner and is no stranger to performing well on the clay courts of Roland-Garros.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the women’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 French Open Women’s Top-32 with odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Iga Swiatek +100
Simona Halep +1000
Paula Badosa +1400
Ons Jabeur +1400
Maria Sakkari +1600
Aryna Sabalenka +2000
Barbora Krejcikova +2200
Garbine Muguruza +2500
Belinda Bencic +2500
Anett Kontaveit +2800
Amanda Anisimova +2800
Jessica Pegula +3500
Jelena Ostapenko +3500
Victoria Azarenka +3500
Elena Rybakina +3500
Karolina Pliskova +4000
Danielle Collins +4000
Emma Raducanu +4000
Coco Gauff +4000
Ekaterina Alexandrova +4000
Leylah Fernandez +5000
Daria Kasatkina +5000
Madison Keys +6500
Elise Mertens +6500
Angelique Kerber +8000
Tamara Zidansek +8000
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -
Jil Teichmann -
Liudmila Samsonova -
Sorana Cirstea -
Camila Giorgi -
Veronika Kudermetova -

