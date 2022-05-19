French Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

The 2022 French Open gets underway on Sunday, May 22, and this coming Thursday brings the official women’s draw for the tournament. The qualifying stage wraps up Thursday morning in Paris, which will finalize the full field of women playing in the tournament. The draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 6 p.m. local time. That would be 12:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing.

There are going to be 128 entrants into the French Open and the draw will determine the matchups in a bracket. The top seeds will be on opposite sides of the bracket to increase the chances of the top tennis players in the world meeting in a potential championship. Barbora Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open, but doesn’t have the best odds to win the 2022 French Open. With +100 odds, Iga Swiatek has the best odds to win this year’s French Open. She was the 2019 winner and is no stranger to performing well on the clay courts of Roland-Garros.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the women’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.