French Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

The 2022 French Open gets underway this Sunday, May 22, but in the meantime, the formal men’s draw takes place Friday in Paris, France. The qualifying rounds are wrapping up to finalize the full field of tennis players. The draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 6 p.m. local time. That would be 12:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing.

There are going to be 128 entrants into the French Open and the draw will determine the matchups in a bracket. The top seeds will be on opposite sides of the bracket to increase the chances of the top tennis players in the world meeting in a potential championship. The overall 1-seed is likely to be Novak Djokovic who is the No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world and won the 2021 French Open.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.