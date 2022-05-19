 clock menu more-arrow no yes

French Open draw 2022: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the men’s draw at the 2022 French Open.

TeddyRicketson
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Rafael Nadal of Spain greet each other during a change over in training session on Court Philippe Chatrier as the players prepare for the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on May 18th 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2022 French Open gets underway this Sunday, May 22, but in the meantime, the formal men’s draw takes place Friday in Paris, France. The qualifying rounds are wrapping up to finalize the full field of tennis players. The draw will take place on Thursday, and one report has it happening at 6 p.m. local time. That would be 12:00 p.m. ET in the United States. The tournament website does not include that time as of this article publishing.

There are going to be 128 entrants into the French Open and the draw will determine the matchups in a bracket. The top seeds will be on opposite sides of the bracket to increase the chances of the top tennis players in the world meeting in a potential championship. The overall 1-seed is likely to be Novak Djokovic who is the No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world and won the 2021 French Open.

In the meantime, here are the 32 seeded players for the men’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-32 French Open Men Seeds with Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Nojak Djokavic +175
Carlos Alcaraz +175
Rafael Nadal +250
Stefanos Tsitsipas +550
Alexander Zverev +1400
Daniil Medvedev +2000
Casper Ruud +2000
Andrey Rublev +2500
Jannik Sinner +2500
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +3500
Miomir Kecmanovic +4000
Felix Auger-Aliassime +5000
Diego Schwartzman +5000
Sebastian Korda +5000
Cameron Norrie +6500
Denis Shapovalov +6500
Pablo Carreno Busta +6500
Roberto Bautista Agut +8000
Reilly Opelka +10000
Karen Khachanov +10000
Frances Tiafoe +13000
Grigor Dimitrov +15000
Marin Cilic +15000
John Isner +15000
Taylor Fritz +30000
Tommy Paul +30000
Hubert Hurkacz -
Alex De Minaur -
Gael Monfils -
Nikoloz Basilashvili -
Botic Van De Zandschulp -
Daniel Evans -

