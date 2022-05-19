Which Ligue 1 teams have been relegated for the 2022-23 season?

The Ligue 1 season is coming to a close, and although at the time of writing there’s still one match left to play, we know the three teams that will finish at the bottom. Bordeaux, Saint Etienne, and Metz are the bottom three this season, although both Bordeaux and St. Etienne are fighting for an 18th place finish, as that team will head to a relegation playoff while the 19th and 20th place teams will be relegated automatically.

Let’s take a look at the teams who have already been relegated from Ligue 1.

FC Girondins de Bordeaux

The six-time champions of France are being relegated for the first time in roughly 30 years. Though their last title came in 2009, they’ve been one of the most consistent clubs in Ligue 1 for the majority of their tenure, but they’ve also been inching closer to relegation throughout recent years. Though there’s one match left to play in the season and they could technically end up tied on points with Saint Etienne, they currently sit six goals behind in the differential tiebreaker. With a mountain like that to climb, it’s safe to assume Bordeaux will be heading to Ligue 2 next season.