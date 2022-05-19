Is Venus Williams playing in the 2022 French Open?

The 2022 French Open is right around the corner. The qualifying matches are still wrapping up, and the draw for the tournament field will take place on Friday. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded. One of the most well-known tennis players isn’t expected to take the court.

Venus Williams surprised fans at the 2021 French Open by teaming with Coco Gauff and playing doubles. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, there hasn’t been any indication this will be repeated in 2022. Williams is not expected to compete in singles or doubles fashion at the 2022 French Open. Williams never won a singles title at Roland-Garros, but she and her sister Serena won the doubles titles in 1999 and 2010.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not currently offering odds for Williams to win the 2022 French Open.