Is Serena Williams playing in the 2022 French Open?

On Friday, May 20th the draw will happen for the 2022 French Open. There will be 128 competitors for the men’s and the women’s brackets for the French Open. Thirty-two of the competitors will be seeded, and they typically split the seeds up so that the best matchups can happen later in the tournament. The rest of the field will be unseeded. One of the big-name tennis players will not be in the tournament field this year.

Serena Williams is expected to pass on the French Open as she prepares to return to the court for Wimbledon. Williams was last seen at Wimbledon last year but has been sidelined since as rumors have swirled about a potential retirement. She does still have +5000 odds to win the 2022 French Open at DraftKings Sportsbook. Williams has won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015, but won’t be adding to that list this year.