Which La Liga 2 teams have been promoted to La Liga for the 2022-23 season?

At the end of each season in La Liga 2, the top two teams are automatically promoted to La Liga, with the teams who finish third through sixth entering into a playoff to determine who gets the third and final promotion spot.

With two matches still left to play for all teams in the league as they head into Matchday 41, the race for the title is relatively close. Almeria currently leads with 79 points, but they’re followed closely by Eibar with 77, and Valladolid with 75. All three of those teams have clinched at least a playoff promotion spot, but the top two positions haven’t been clinched yet.

Almeria will clinch the title with a win in Matchday 41, which is likely to happen as they’re going up against the current last place team, Alcorcon. Eibar is going up against Tenerife this weekend and would be able to lock up a top two spot with a win as well, regardless of the result of Almeria’s match.

We’ll likely see a more concrete top three after this weekend’s slate as Almeria looks to secure their second-ever La Liga 2 championship.