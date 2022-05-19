Which Serie B teams have been promoted to Serie A for the 2022-23 season?

Now that the Serie B season has come to a close, we know which teams will be promoted to Serie A for the 2022-23 season. The top two teams are automatically promoted to top flight, while the third place team sees the same fate if they’re 10 points or more above the fourth place team. Otherwise, they’re entered into a playoff that can go up to three rounds to determine who will be the third team promoted to Serie A.

While the promotion playoffs are still underway, let’s take a look at the two teams who have already clinched their spot in Serie A for next season.

US Lecce

Lecce will be making their return to Serie A after two consecutive seasons in Serie B. Their last appearance in the top flight league was in 2019-2020 when they finished in 18th place and were relegated down to Serie B for the next two years. Lecce secured the Serie B championship this season, finishing two points ahead of Cremonese. It’s their second-ever Serie B title as Italian striker Massimo Coda led the team with 20 goals and eight assists. He was complemented by Gabriel Strefezza who added 14 goals and six assists on the campaign. Lecce will look to spend a longer stint in Serie A as they hope to avoid relegation next season.

US Cremonese

Cremonese earned promotion into Serie A for the first time since the mid 90s. Their last promotion into Serie A was in 1993, while their last season in the top flight league was 1995-96. They’ll finally be making it back to Serie A in 2022-23, nearly 20 years later. Their attack was more by committee this season, with five different players tallying at least five goals. Luca Zanimacchia and Cristian Buonaiuto led the team with eight goals apiece, with Zanimacchia adding five assists and Buonaiuto tallying four. They finished two points ahead of both Pisa and Monza, securing their second place spot and an automatic promotion.