Which Ligue 2 teams have been promoted to Ligue 1 for the 2022-23 season?

With the Ligue 2 season already wrapped, we know which teams will be heading to Ligue 1 next season. Toulouse locked up the title this season as they finished ahead of Ajaccio by four points. Both teams will be heading to Ligue 1 next season, while third-place Auxerre still has to battle through a playoff in order to earn promotion.

Let’s take a look at the teams who have already clinched a spot in Ligue 1 ahead of next season.

Toulouse FC

Toulouse spent the last two seasons in Ligue 2, but they earned their way back into the top flight league with their third overall Ligue 2 championship title. After narrowly missing out on promotion last year by losing to Nantes in the playoff, they more than earned their spot this time around. Rhys Healey put 19 goals in the back of the net, leading the team in scoring while adding four assists. Branco van den Boomen amassed 21 assists throughout the season, adding 12 goals of his own as he played a huge part in securing the team’s Ligue 2 title.

AC Ajaccio

Ajaccio will play their first season in Ligue 1 since they were relegated after the 2013-14 season. They have finished third in Ligue 2 twice in the time since, losing to Toulouse in the 2018 promotion playoffs, while having the chance taken away in 2020 after the remainder of the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Riad Nouri led the team this season in scoring with nine goals, while tying Yamis Cimignani for most assists with four. Ajaccio finished the season with a 1-0 win over champions Toulouse, securing second place by finishing just one point ahead of Auxerre.